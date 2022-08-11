Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHAT. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 754.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,648.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

