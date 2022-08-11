Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.03. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

