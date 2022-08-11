Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 156,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

