Phore Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $269,932.17 and approximately $33.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,533,183 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

