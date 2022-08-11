PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
PHX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
PHX Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.88 million and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.88. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50.
About PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
