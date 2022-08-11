PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PHX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.88 million and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.88. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.50.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

About PHX Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,184,469. In other PHX Energy Services news, Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$110,448.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$936,894.18. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,184,469. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,800 shares of company stock worth $137,006 and sold 107,900 shares worth $665,473.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.