Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 113.0% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 367,411 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $91,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $7,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

PXD stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

