Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 1,501 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 154,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

