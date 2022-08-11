Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 358,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 852,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,280,000 after purchasing an additional 184,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The firm has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

