Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 225 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $731.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,547. The business’s 50-day moving average is $634.54 and its 200-day moving average is $685.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

