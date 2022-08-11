Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $10,549,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,530. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $227.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

