Piper Sandler Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $93.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

AVLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. Avalara has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

