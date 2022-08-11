Piper Sandler Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $2.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGC. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.51.
Canopy Growth Trading Up 14.6 %
NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
