Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading 2% Higher

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 10,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pipestone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

