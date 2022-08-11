Pirate Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $325,651.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $100.98 million and $325,651.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.47 or 0.00322588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00121645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,524,518 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.