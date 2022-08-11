Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.75

Shares of Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05), with a volume of 188458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Pires Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £6.72 million and a P/E ratio of 390.00.

About Pires Investments

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

