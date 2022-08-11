PIXEL 1-Day Volume Tops $1,098.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $659,526.26 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,202.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00595714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00257501 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016687 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

