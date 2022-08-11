Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

PXLW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 19,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

