Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Pixelworks Trading Down 15.7 %
PXLW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 19,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks
In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
