Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 6,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

