Playcent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,812.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Playcent has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $488,524.53 and approximately $24,812.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

