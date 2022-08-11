PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges

PlotX (PLOT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $113,157.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,316.92 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066776 BTC.

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

