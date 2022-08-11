Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Plug Power stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,897,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

