PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 12.9%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) was down 12.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 13,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

See Also

