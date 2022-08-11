Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of POLA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
