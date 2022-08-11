Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

