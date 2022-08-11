Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:PIF traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.54 million and a P/E ratio of 129.56. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

