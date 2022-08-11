PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 311.52% from the company’s current price.
PolyPid Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,287. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
