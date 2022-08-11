Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Down 43.8% in July

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

PONO remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Pono Capital has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

