Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Pool worth $33,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Trading Down 0.8 %

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.56.

Shares of POOL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

