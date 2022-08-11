Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) were down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 14,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 540,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.