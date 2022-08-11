Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

POR opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 725,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Portland General Electric by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

