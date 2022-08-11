PotCoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $661,144.77 and approximately $697.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,201.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.46 or 0.07840220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00180411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00258067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00661195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00595983 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005502 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,651,869 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.