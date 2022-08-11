PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Shares Down 4%

Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02). 10,090,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 9,602,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.56.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

(Get Rating)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.