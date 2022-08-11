PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PPL by 88.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

