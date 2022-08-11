Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.39

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.39 and traded as low as C$80.81. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$81.30, with a volume of 45,351 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$107.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.39.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

