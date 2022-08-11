Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $10.02 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.95. 7,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.52 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

