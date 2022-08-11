Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $14.64 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.16. 34,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,483. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

