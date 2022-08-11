Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 222,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

