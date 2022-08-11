Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $53.53 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises about 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 429,543 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,558,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,956,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 13,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

