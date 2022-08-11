Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 370,400 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KEY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 286,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,841,462. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

