Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 216,011 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 216,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 498.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 261,365 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.22. 78,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,974. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.17. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.