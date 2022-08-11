Premier Fund Managers Ltd Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 202,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

