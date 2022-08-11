Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 8,248 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.34. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.64. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.81 and a one year high of $272.91. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

