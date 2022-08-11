Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $46,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,094,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,690,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Up 6.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

SLB traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 571,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

