PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Plans $0.43 Semi-annual Dividend

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

PriceSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $752,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $752,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,863. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

