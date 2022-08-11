Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.90

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 348,503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.