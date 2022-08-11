Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.90

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
