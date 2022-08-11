Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.74. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Primerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 204,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primerica by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

