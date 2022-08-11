Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of CSX worth $96,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Stock Up 4.3 %

CSX opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

