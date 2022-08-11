Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $83.85 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $83,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFBS opened at $89.25 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

