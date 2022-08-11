Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $92,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.6% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

