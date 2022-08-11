Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $86,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,453,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,415,000 after purchasing an additional 416,400 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Shares of NEM opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

