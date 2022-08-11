Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,268,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,254 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $80,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

